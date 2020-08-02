Kensington Metropark Splash ‘n’ Blast closes temporarily after employee tests positive for COVID-19

MILFORD, Mich. – Kensington Metropark’s Splash ’n’ Blast closed temporarily Sunday after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus.

The test result of the seasonal employee working at the Kensington water facility was received Monday.

“Ensuring the health and safety of park visitors and employees is always our top priority. That’s why we temporarily closed the Kensington splash pad to do a further deep cleaning and make this public notification as an added precaution on top of local, state and federal guidance. Metroparks is committed to communicating every step of the way and going above and beyond to help protect our visitors, team and communities against this virus,” said Amy McMillan, Huron-Clinton Metropolitan Authority Director.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 82,356 as of Sunday morning, including 6,206 deaths, state officials report.

The latest update includes 735 new cases and 7 additional deaths.

McMillan also shared the following additional information:

· The employee last worked on Thursday, July 23, completed Metroparks’ health screening form protocol upon arrival, and wore a mask as required the entire shift.

· The employee was not symptomatic when they worked on July 23.

· The employee was tested on Saturday, July 25 after a friend tested positive. The employee’s COVID-positive results were reported and received by the Metroparks Monday evening, July 27. The Oakland County Health Department was notified immediately upon opening on Tuesday, July 28.

· All Metroparks employees who worked in close contact (six individuals) were notified immediately and instructed to self-quarantine for 14 days.

· Given the employee’s outdoor job duties at the water park, it is highly unlikely that any patron would have been considered in close, sustained contact.

· The Splash ‘n’ Blast opened in late June with capacity limits and operating adjustments, including three sessions capped at 50% capacity available each day, modified layouts in standing and seating areas, social distancing requirements, and enhanced sanitation of high-touch areas and equipment.