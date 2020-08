DETROIT – Police are asking for help locating a missing 13-year-old girl.

Raven Lee was last seen on Sunday at 3 a.m. Police said she left her residence in the 15000 block of Eastwood and hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

Anyone with information should contact Detroit Police Department’s 9th Precinct at 596-5940, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

