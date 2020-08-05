Chaldean Community Foundation unveils new building in Sterling Heights

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – The Chaldean Community Foundation is celebrating a big milestone. They’re unveiling a new building in Sterling Heights.

The foundation is helping people in many ways get through these tough times that have been brought on by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

It wasn’t the grand opening they envisioned, but they held a socially distant ribbon cutting to celebrate. The building is located on 15 Mile Road.

“Today were just celebrating the new building. We have tours, we’re thanking all of our donors,” president Martin Manna said.

Manna said the space will be perfect for serving the community. Especially these days, since the need for their programs and facilities has more than doubled since COVID-19 hit Michigan.

“We provide resume writing job placement, we host career fairs, we also have full time therapists that provide help for mental health -- people dealing with PTSD, general anxiety,” Manna said.

Inside the 19,000 square foot building is a full court gym, office space, music and art studio and a health clinic. It was built by a member of the Chaldean community, Peter Jonna of the Jonna Construction Company.

“Being that I’m of the same nationality and doing this for our people, this is an incredibly proud moment for the Jonna Construction team,” Jonna said.

