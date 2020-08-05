Detroit rapper 42 Dugg arrested 2 months after fleeing from police in Oakland County

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – Detroit rapper 42 Dugg was arrested Monday, two months after he reportedly fled from police in Oakland County.

Court records said police attempted to approach the rapper’s vehicle on June 5 for a traffic violation, but he took off in the vehicle. The rapper, whose real name is Dion Hayes, was located and arrested two months later in the county.

A report from TMZ read that the arrest came after investigators researched the license plate of the vehicle, which was linked to a rental under a local promoter’s name. The report also said surveillance video showed Hayes was driving the vehicle at the time of the incident.

Hayes was placed in jail on a $20,000 bond, which has since been posted. However, court records said he received a GPS tether.

He was arraigned Tuesday on a charge of third-degree police officer fleeing. His next hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m., Aug. 13.