Patrons eager to get inside as Detroit casinos reopen at 15% capacity

DETROIT – After being shutdown since March, gamblers were able to place their bets again at Detroit casinos.

Casinos were able to open Wednesday at 15% capacity, leaving many gamblers afraid they wouldn’t be able to get in. Nearly 100 people waited overnight outside Motor City Casino to make sure they could play the odds.

Casino patrons will have to go through a health screening before they can walk through the door. To promote social distancing, every other slot machine is closed and tables only seat three people.

Masks are strictly enforced.

Capacity was limited to about 1,600 -- and the casino hit that limit quickly.

Greektown Casino opened to VIP customers Wednesday morning before opening to the general public later in the afternoon.