Concerns grow over lost wages at Detroit casinos closed due to coronavirus

DETROIT – All casinos in Detroit are closed as part of an effort to stop the spread of coronavirus.

There is a huge concern about lost wages and revenue among Detroit’s casinos.

The city of Detroit stands to loose $600,000 in tax revenue each day with the casinos closed.

“The procedures that you take to stay clean, people don’t even take them," said Darrius Graham of Detroit.

Many believe the closures are necessary to help keep the coronavirus from spreading inside the buildings.

“There’s too many people you don’t know who’s got what,” said Ebadur Rahman, an employee at Detroit’s Fishbone’s.

He has already felt the impact of the virus threat on the restaurant.

“Business has slowed down drastically. It’s slowed down,” said Rahman.

There are four Detroit casinos closed. At Caesars Windsor both the casino and hotel started closing at 4 a.m. Monday. Motor City Casino closed at noon, however the hotel is still open.

At Greektown, the casino closed at 5 p.m. with the hotel still open. And at MGM both the casino and hotel closed at 5 p.m. Monday.

Graham pointed out that people’s finances could be in jeopardy.

“You’ve got to stop on rent, bills, the whole government has to stay at a standstill,” he said.

Greektown Casino is paying its employees full wages and benefits during the two-week closure.