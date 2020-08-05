Rochester Community Schools to start 2020-21 school year remotely

ROCHESTER, Mich. – Rochester Community Schools will temporarily begin the 2020-21 school year remotely due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, officials announced Wednesday.

Students are scheduled to begin classes online on Sept. 1. Officials say the goal is to transition back to in-person learning when it is safe to do so, but expect to carry out a virtual learning model until at least Oct. 1.

“Through all of these challenges, I am proud to say that our teams have moved forward with great purpose and resolve to provide the best learning options for our students while mitigating health risks,” said Rochester Community Schools Superintendent Robert Shaner. “We firmly believe that the thoughtful decision to delay in-person instruction is the right thing to do at this time to refine granular decisions and keep our school community safe.”

The district is already offering an online-only learning option for students through the RCS Virtual Campus program. Officials say students enrolled in this program will also begin on Sept. 1 and will continue their online learning as planned.

The temporary remote learning model will include more structure and communication with educators compared to the district’s emergency remote learning measures in the spring, officials said.

The following remote learning student schedules were provided by Rochester Community Schools.

Kindergarten through fifth-grade remote learning student schedule:

A learning schedule for K-5 students in the Rochester Community Schools district for the beginning of the 2020-21 school year. The district announced that all students will begin the year remotely due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Rochester Community Schools)

Sixth- through twelfth-grade remote learning student schedule:

A learning schedule for 6-12 students in the Rochester Community Schools district for the beginning of the 2020-21 school year. The district announced that all students will begin the year remotely due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Rochester Community Schools)

Officials said Wednesday the district is continuing to “seek clarity from the OCHD on screening, testing, tracing and reporting protocols; await guidance regarding pupil accounting; and anticipate funding allocations that would help us more accurately align expenditures with available resources.”

Click here to visit Rochester Community Schools’ website for more information.

The district expects some families to reconsider their students’ learning options based on Wednesday’s announcement, and have asked families to make changes to their students’ placements by Aug. 7.