Wayne County jeweler hides $100,000 of treasure for charity treasure hunt

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – When you hear X marks the spot, what comes to mind? Fictional stories with pirates and silver and gold? Well, the latter is something you can actually search for and find in real life.

“I thought it would be a fun thing to do,” John Coleman, president of Silver and Gold jewelry, said. I saw it online of others doing it.”

Coleman is president of Silver and Gold, a Michigan-based online jewelry store. He said business during a pandemic hasn’t been great.

“It’s been slow,” he said. “People aren’t buying jewelry right now.”

So this idea was part boredom, part adventure. It’s a treasure hunt in Wayne County to get people outside, searching for real-life treasure.

Coleman and his staff have been coming up with clues for the puzzle.

“One question might be, who was the road commissioner of Wayne County way back when,” Coleman sad.

Tickets are $50. That gets you into the private Facebook group. The first clue will be posted at 10 AM on August 22nd. Coleman hopes it provides a few hours of family fun for Michiganders.

If you can find the X, the one that marks the spot, you win the silver and gold prize worth $4,000.

“The value of silver and gold continue to go up,” Colemans said. “But, I’ll buy it right back from you if you’d rather have the cash prize.”

Colemans said 10 percent of the proceeds from tickets will be donated to the Children’s Leukemia Foundation of Michigan, a non profit that means a lot to his family.

If you want to get in on the action, click here.

Information on another Michigan treasure hunt can be found here.