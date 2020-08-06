70ºF

Police looking for missing 90-year-old woman who may be heading to Indiana

Police said Norma Murel St Holmes has dementia

Norma Murel St Holmes
Norma Murel St Holmes (Monroe County Sheriff's Office)

YPSILANTI, Mich. – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a missing 90-year-old woman.

Norma Murel St Holmes was last seen in the area of Southbound US-23, near Ypsilanti.

She is described as being 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. She has white hair that reaches her shoulders. Police said she has blue eyes.

Holmes was last seen wearing a gray and white horizontal striped shirt, a white jacket, blue jeans and black shoes.

She is believed to be driving a 2012 silver Chevrolet Malibu with Michigan plate No. CEM4837.

Police said she has onset dementia and may be heading to Indiana.

