Trump bans dealings with Chinese owners of TikTok, WeChat

Order part of crackdown on Chinese technology to personal apps

Associated Press

FILE - This Feb. 25, 2020, file photo, shows the icon for TikTok in New York. President Donald Trump will order Chinas ByteDance to sell its hit video app TikTok because of national-security concerns, according to reports published Friday, July 31, 2020. We are looking at TikTok," Trump told reporters Friday at the White House. "We may be banning TikTok. (AP Photo/File)
NEW YORK (AP) – President Donald Trump on Thursday ordered an unspecified ban on “transactions” with the Chinese owners of the consumer apps TikTok and WeChat.

Trump had threatened a deadline of Sept. 15 to “close down” TikTok unless Microsoft or “somebody else” bought it. TikTok, Microsoft and WeChat owner Tencent had no immediate replies to queries.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Wednesday that he was expanding the U.S. crackdown on Chinese technology to personal apps, calling out TikTok and WeChat by name. WeChat and its sister app Weixin in China are hugely popular messaging apps.

