Belleville man killed in jet ski, boat crash on Lake St. Clair

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. – A 30-year-old man has died after the jet ski he was operating collided with a boat on Lake St. Clair on Saturday afternoon.

Police say the crash occurred at about 7 p.m. near the mouth of Big Muscamoot Bay.

The 30-year-old man, from Belleville, was transported to the hospital and pronounced deceased, officials said. He was reportedly the only occupant of the jet ski.

Officials say the operator of the boat initially fled the scene but was later located near Metro Beach. The boat operator did not sustain any injuries in the crash, police said.

This is an ongoing investigation.

The crash occurred in the same area of the lake where the Raft Off event took place Saturday -- a boating event that attracts large crowds of people each year.

Video of Saturday’s Raft Off can be seen below.

