Video captures fatal shooting inside Detroit Coney Island restaurant

DETROIT – A woman died in a triple-shooting Saturday when a fight inside a Coney Island Restaurant escalated.

ORIGINAL STORY: 1 dead, 2 injured after shots fired amid argument inside Detroit Coney Island

It happened at the Detroit One Coney Island on Woodward Avenue near Mack Avenue, a few blocks away from Little Caesars Arena.

“A friend of mine told me there was a shooting last night. I was just shocked that it happened inside the Coney Island,” said Sheketa Mitchell.

Sheketa Mitchell said she got the call early Saturday morning about the shooting.

“There is too much violence going on,” said Mitchell.

Detroit Police said two armed men, 23 and 24 years old, walked inside Detroit One Coney Island with a 23-year-old woman. The two men started arguing with another man inside. Seconds later, one of the suspects started shooting at the other man, but the 23-year old woman was shot and fell to the ground. One of the suspects in a white shirt was shot. Police said a 60-year old victim was also shot inside.

“You walk into the Coney and think you’re going to have a nice sit down meal. My heart goes out to those who lost a loved one,” said Joshua Hall.

This is not the first shooting at Detroit One Coney Island. There was another one in July 2018, when two men started arguing over a woman, one of those men was shot.

All three suspects fled after the shooting. The 23-year-old male suspect, from Roseville, was privately conveyed to the hospital and listed in critical condition. He was taken into custody. The 24-year-old male suspect, from Lansing, was located at the hospital as well, arrested and conveyed to the Detroit Detention Center for processing. The 60-year-old male victim was transported to the hospital by medics and listed in temporary serious condition. The 23-year-old female victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The third suspect is still at large. Investigators needs assistance in identify and locating this suspect as well as, two Persons of Interest who may have information pertaining to this crime.

Suspect #3 - Black man, brown complexion, wearing a white hat, black t-shirt with red writing, black pants and black and white gym shoes, armed.

Person of Interest #1 - Black woman, brown complexion, short dark hair, wearing a multi-color long black dress. Person of Interest #1 was seen with suspect #3 prior to the shooting and may have information pertaining to this incident.

Person of Interest #2 - Black man, 23 years old, 6′2, and light brown complexion. Person of Interest #2 was seen with Suspects 1 and 2 prior to the shooting and may have information pertaining to this incident.

If anyone recognize these individuals or knows of their whereabouts, they are asked to contact Detroit Police Homicide at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

Police are looking for a suspect and two people of interest in a fatal shooting on Aug. 8, 2020. (WDIV)

More: Local News