Birmingham schools food program serves more than 100,000 free meals

BIRMINGHAM, Mich. – In the early days of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Local 4 showed you how the Birmingham schools food program was committed to serving meals to any student in the area that needed one.

They really came through -- to date, the program has given out more than 100,000 meals.

READ: Birmingham food workers keep children fed during coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis

Back in March, Patti Guck and her team set about the job of feeding children. There hasn’t been a summer vacation for the team of 17 members, they’ve been busy for months.

With the start of a new school year on the horizon, there will be some changes in the program. Many districts are planning a hybrid schedule in the fall and meals will be available even if children are learning at home.

READ: More Acts of Kindness