Detroit police want help identifying armed carjacking suspect

DETROIT – The Federal Bureau of Investigation and Detroit Police Department are asking the public to help identify a carjacking suspect.

Police said an unidentified man approached a woman outside a BP gas station at 4125 W 8 Mile Road, near the intersection of 8 Mile Road and Livernois Avenue on July 30 at 9:15 a.m.

The man pointed a handgun at the victim and demanded the keys to her car, police said. She escaped when the suspect’s attention was drawn to another person.

The suspect pointed a gun at the other person’s head and demanded his car keys. The second victim gave up his keys and the suspect fled the scene in the victim’s black Honda Accord, heading south on Warrington.

The suspect is described by police as having light brown or green eyes and weighing around 160 pounds. He was around 6 feet tall.

He was wearing a black hoodie, black pants and a black face mask.

If you have any information, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information that leads to the suspect’s arrest.

