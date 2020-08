(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

WARREN, Mich. – The city of Warren is working with WSU, WSUPG, and the Macomb County Health Department to offer free coronavirus (COVID-19) drive-thru and walk-up testing.

The testing will be held at the Owen Jax Community Center at 8207 E. 9 Mile Road, Warren, MI 48089 on Tuesday from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.