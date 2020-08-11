2000 Division in Detroit’s Eastern Market to be renovated, used as modern office space

DETROIT – 2000 Division, just east of the Dequindre Cut in Eastern Market, will become a multi-level office space and is expected to be completed by the end of 2020.

The existing building had different sections built at different times from the 1920s to the 1950s. It has been vacant for several years, and has previously been used for food processing and more recently a property restoration company.

The entire property will be brought up to current building safety codes. Renovation work has already started.

“We are proud to repurpose this old industrial building, converting it from its prior uses and repositioning it as an anchor of high-quality office space in Detroit’s Eastern Market and along the Dequindre Cut,” said Michael Leinweber, Vice President of Construction for FIRM Real Estate.

FIRM Real Estate will relocate their headquarters from Troy to become the anchor tenant of the project.

“We are making a significant investment to preserve this inactive structure by turning it into an engine for growth. This is a very creative project, which makes it so special for Detroit,” said Marvin Beatty, partner at FIRM Real Estate.

