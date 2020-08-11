82ºF

Local News

Detroit police investigating after 2 shot during altercation on DDOT bus

19-year-old man arrested

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Tags: Detroit, Wayne County, News, Local, Local News, Crime, Shooting, Detroit Shooting, Detroit Crime, Local Crime, DDOT, DDOT Shooting, Mack Avenue, Mt. Elliot
Police are investigating after two people were shot during an altercation on a DDOT bus on Monday in Detroit.
Police are investigating after two people were shot during an altercation on a DDOT bus on Monday in Detroit. (WDIV)

DETROIT – Police are investigating after two people were shot during an altercation on a DDOT bus on Monday in Detroit.

The shooting happened at 5:46 p.m. in the area of Mack and Mt Elliot. A 19-year-old suspect was involved in an altercation with his brother, 20, on a DDOT bus.

Police said the suspect fired shots, striking his brother and a 47-year-old man. Both victims were transported to a local hospital and treated for non-fatal injuries.

The suspect was arrested in the 3600 block of Gratiot Avenue and a weapon was recovered.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit Police Department’s 7th Precinct at 313-596-5740, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

READ: More local crime reports

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: