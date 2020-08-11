Detroit police investigating after 2 shot during altercation on DDOT bus

DETROIT – Police are investigating after two people were shot during an altercation on a DDOT bus on Monday in Detroit.

The shooting happened at 5:46 p.m. in the area of Mack and Mt Elliot. A 19-year-old suspect was involved in an altercation with his brother, 20, on a DDOT bus.

Police said the suspect fired shots, striking his brother and a 47-year-old man. Both victims were transported to a local hospital and treated for non-fatal injuries.

The suspect was arrested in the 3600 block of Gratiot Avenue and a weapon was recovered.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit Police Department’s 7th Precinct at 313-596-5740, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

READ: More local crime reports