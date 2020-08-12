Plymouth-Canton Community Schools to begin online this fall

Plymouth-Canton Community Schools (PCCS) will begin the 2020-21 school year entirely online in the fall amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

However, the district is planning to transition to in-person learning following the remote start.

Officials hope to transition to in-person learning by Oct. 4 or sooner. The transition will begin with small groups of students and will include both in-person and online learning models.

Students can expect both synchronous (live) and asynchronous (independent) instruction while learning remotely.

In addition to asynchronous instruction, elementary students can expect to engage in synchronous instruction for about three hours each day, officials said. Middle and high school students should also expect to participate in synchronous instruction for about three hours each day.

Officials say separate, contingency learning plans will continue to be developed for students with individual education plans.

Remote special education for PCCS students will include “a combination of individual and small group synchronous instruction, collaborative instruction with general education teachers, and synchronous/asynchronous programming for categorical programs and departmentalized classes,” officials said.

Part of PCCS’ return-to-school plan includes the suspension of in-person activities, athletics and clubs, in addition to transportation to and from school.

The district’s school board approved the plan on Tuesday, with 7-0 in favor.

Click here to view Plymouth-Canton Community Schools’ entire fall plan.