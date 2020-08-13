Detroit police want help finding missing 26-year-old man who uses wheelchair

DETROIT – Police are asking for help locating a missing 26-year-old man.

Christopher Taylor was last seen on Wednesday at 6:30 a.m. He left his residence in the 21000 block of Hessel to go to an appointment and never returned home.

Police said he was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, gray sweatpants and red/black Nike Air Max shoes. Taylor uses a wheelchair. Police said he has a diagnosed mental illness.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police Department’s 8th Precinct at 596-5840, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

