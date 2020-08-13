Geoffrey Fieger sued by employee who said she was fired after requesting time off to care for sick child

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. – A former attorney at Fieger Law is suing, claiming Geoffrey Fieger fired her when she tried to take paid time off to care for her sick child at the beginning of the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.

Polina Milman has hired well-known employment attorney Deborah Gordon, who has filed suit in federal court.

According to the lawsuit, Fieger refused Milman’s request to work from home. The single mother of two had lost her daycare due to COVID-19 and has an immunocompromised son who had symptoms of a cold.

According to the lawsuit, Fieger fired her even though Human Resources at Fieger Law had approved her request to use her paid time off.

Geoffrey Fieger said the lawsuit is nothing but a publicity stunt by Milman’s Attorney and her firing had nothing to do with coronavirus.

He said Milman was a terrible employee who had cleared out her desk the week before and had no intention of coming back to work.

If she was a terrible employee, her employment file doesn’t reflect it according to Gordon who said the lawsuit is no stunt.

“You can’t go into federal court as a publicity stunt,” Gordon said. “I’ve been doing this for 40 years I don’t need to be told by Geoff Fieger what I’m doing or why I’m doing it. I really suggest, if he’s concerned about it, he brush up on employment law.”

