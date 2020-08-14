Cleaning supplies used in your home could pose hidden dangers

DETROIT – Many people are cleaning more often to prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), but the products used could be harmful.

Experts said there are hidden dangers in things from wipes with bleach, to sprays, even alcohol and hand sanitizer.

“I’m working from home right now, my daughter’s at home and I understand many parents are increasing their frequency in the use of -- you know, products like this -- because, you know, they want to keep their families safe and healthy,” Yolanda Freeman Hildreth said.

Hildreth is a physicians assistant, an associate professor at the University of Detroit Mercy. She’s also a mother to a 10-year-old daughter.

“My tips and advice for families is, you know, No. 1, make sure that these products are stored high and now the reach of children to prevent harm,” Hildreth said.

She often talks to parents about ways to keep their children safe at home, especially now when we’re all focused on cleaning and sanitizing. Since this past spring, the Michigan Poison Control Center has seen a spike in children’s cases involving cleaning products and children -- especially hand sanitizers.

The expert said to always keep the original labels on your cleaning products instead of storing them in clear jars or containers. That way, if there is an incident you know exactly what your child has been exposed to instead of trying to guess.

READ: More Kids at Home reports