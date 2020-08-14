Dedicated road lanes from Detroit to Ann Arbor for autonomous vehicles announced

DETROIT – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer with other state and city leaders, like Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan all gathered outside the historic Michigan Central Station to talk about a new project.

The project will allow autonomous vehicles to travel from Detroit to Ann Arbor, the Michigan Connected Corridor.

“What may be the world’s most sophisticated roadway will be built here in Michigan,” Whitmer said.

“As the vehicles of the future are designed behind us, the roadway of the future is going to be built in front of us and look at Michigan Avenue it’s got the width that we need,” said Mayor Duggan.

The project will be take place along Michigan Ave and I-94, construction higher ups in the motor city have been looking forward to it for quite some time.

“Today we’re transforming Detroit icon, it will place a possibility opportunity, once again, we want to design solutions for the way people are going to move, making transportation more convenient and accessible to everyone. Through smart connected vehicles, roads, and public transit,” said Bill Ford.

As this project inches closer to being a reality. Detroit is back on the road to being No. 1 in the automotive world.

“Michigan is the undisputed leader in the nation’s automotive landscape, whether that is building cars improving infrastructure or creating an ecosystem to solve the biggest challenges in future mobility,” Whitmer said.

Phase 1 will take 24 months to complete. No telling where we can go from there.

