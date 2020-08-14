Grand Traverse County jail administrator charged with criminal sexual conduct, other felonies

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. – A Grand Traverse County jail administrator was arrested Thursday, charged with multiple felonies, including criminal sexual conduct and embezzlement.

The arrest and charges come after an investigation by the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a press release, 48-year-old Todd Ritter, of Lake Ann, is charged with embezzlement by a public official over $50, larceny in a building, second-degree criminal sexual conduct, common law offenses - misconduct in office and willful neglect on duty.

Reports of Ritter’s unprofessional conduct were initially examined in April 2019 by the county sheriff’s office, placing him on administrative leave.

Michigan State Police conducted an investigation following the county and the case was reviewed by the Attorney General’s office in April 2020

Ritter is scheduled for an arraignment Friday.