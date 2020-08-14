76ºF

Local News

Grand Traverse County jail administrator charged with criminal sexual conduct, other felonies

Todd Ritter, 48, of Lake Ann, was arrested Thursday, Attorney General's Office said

DeJanay Booth, Web Producer

Tags: Grand Traverse County, Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office, Michigan State Police, Michigan Attorney General, Dana Nessel, Todd Ritter, Charges, Embezzlement, Larceny, Crime, Lake Ann, Michigan
photo
(WDIV)

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. – A Grand Traverse County jail administrator was arrested Thursday, charged with multiple felonies, including criminal sexual conduct and embezzlement.

The arrest and charges come after an investigation by the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a press release, 48-year-old Todd Ritter, of Lake Ann, is charged with embezzlement by a public official over $50, larceny in a building, second-degree criminal sexual conduct, common law offenses - misconduct in office and willful neglect on duty.

Reports of Ritter’s unprofessional conduct were initially examined in April 2019 by the county sheriff’s office, placing him on administrative leave.

Michigan State Police conducted an investigation following the county and the case was reviewed by the Attorney General’s office in April 2020

Ritter is scheduled for an arraignment Friday.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: