Huron County Sheriff deputy charged with indecent exposure

A deputy with the Huron County Sheriff’s Office has been charged with three counts of aggravated indecent exposure after he was accused of exposing himself multiple times to a Port Austin woman.

Patrick O’Brien was arraigned Thursday on the charges following an investigation by Michigan State Police and reviewed by the Attorney General’s Office, according to a press release.

The incidents occurred between July 26 and 27 in Port Austin when O’Brien “reportedly exposed himself multiple times intentionally and masturbated in an area visible to the public through a window of his home. He was off duty at the times of the reported incidents,” the press release read.

O’Brien was placed on administrative leave.

“Police officers are expected to know the rules, and we cannot turn a blind eye to those who choose to neglect their duties and violate the very laws they are meant to enforce,” Attorney General Dana Nessel said in the release. “Since I took office, I have consistently advocated for law enforcement accountability, and my office will take action against anyone who breaks the law – regardless of whether they have a badge or not.”

O’Brien is scheduled to appear on Sept. 3 and then again on Sept. 11.