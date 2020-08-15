Oak Park man charged in road rage incident involving gunfire

OAK PARK – An Oak Park man has been charged in connection with a road rage incident involving gunfire.

On Friday, 37-year-old Lahab Goriel was arraigned in the 43rd District Court of Ferndale on one count of discharging a firearm from a vehicle, one count of firearm in possession of a felon, and two counts of second offense felony firearm.

He was given a $20,000 personal bond and is scheduled to appear in court at 1 p.m. on Aug. 31.

According to police, on July 30 at around 5:42 p.m. Ferndale officers responded to the area of eastbound Eight Mile Road near Livernois for a possible shooting.

Officers met the complainant in a parking lot near Eight Mile Road and Woodward Avenue. The complainant stated another motorist had shot at his vehicle during a traffic altercation. No one was injured.

After an investigation Goriel was arrested several hours later by Ferndale police detectives.

