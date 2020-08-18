2020 Democratic National Convention kicks off virtually with Michigan taking center stage

DETROIT – The Democratic National Convention kicked off on Monday night.

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic changed convention protocol. Despite that, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was one of the first speakers network television picked up.

Whitmer and Gov. Andrew Cuomo were two of the bigger names to speak as the convention started around 9 p.m. The format is unlike anything many are used to when it comes to conventions.

Whitmer had about 5 minutes of speaking time when network coverage started up. She primarily talked COVID-19.

Michigan Republican Party Chairman Laura Cox released the following statement:

“Governor Whitmer’s partisan colors were on full display tonight. Whether it be failing to apply for FEMA relief or implementing a nursing home policy that resulted in 33% of our state’s COVID-19 deaths Whitmer has outright failed Michigan. However, as we saw tonight, she continues to pass the buck and blame others. But while Whitmer blames, Trump leads, and I look forward to our state awarding him with another victory this November.”

