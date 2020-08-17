LIVE COVERAGE: Day 1 of 2020 Democratic National Convention

(Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistribu)

The 2020 Democratic National Convention will kick off on Monday night with a slate of virtual speeches.

NBC News coverage begins at 8 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 17.

Monday’s slate of speakers includes: Former First Lady Michelle Obama, Sen. Bernie Sanders, Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Rep. Jim Clyburn, Convention Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, Rep. Gwen Moore, Former Gov. John Kasich, Sen. Doug Jones, and Sen. Amy Klobuchar.

Watch live coverage below: