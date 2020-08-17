70ºF

LIVE COVERAGE: Day 1 of 2020 Democratic National Convention

Watch 2020 DNC coverage live at 8 p.m.

FILE - In this July 27, 2016, file photo, Vice President Joe Biden speaks during the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia. The first national political convention of the coronavirus era has arrived. For four consecutive nights beginning Monday, Aug. 17, Democrats from across the country will gather in front of screens for the all-virtual affair that will showcase the diversity of the modern-day Democratic Party and test Biden's ability to energize his sprawling coalition. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) (Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistribu)

The 2020 Democratic National Convention will kick off on Monday night with a slate of virtual speeches.

NBC News coverage begins at 8 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 17.

Monday’s slate of speakers includes: Former First Lady Michelle Obama, Sen. Bernie Sanders, Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Rep. Jim Clyburn, Convention Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, Rep. Gwen Moore, Former Gov. John Kasich, Sen. Doug Jones, and Sen. Amy Klobuchar.

Watch live coverage below:

