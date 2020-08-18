Detroit police want help finding missing 12-year-old girl

DETROIT – Police are asking for help locating a missing 12-year-old girl.

Alia Blackmon was last seen Monday at 5:30 p.m. She left her residence in the 13000 block of Hampshire and hasn’t been seen or heard from since, police said.

She is described as being 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a pink hoodie, black pants and white Jordan gym shoes. She might be carrying a blue jean purse.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police Department’s 9th Precinct at 313-596-5940 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

