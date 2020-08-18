Garden City reports water service interruption

GARDEN CITY, Mich. – The city of Garden City is reporting a water service interruption on Tuesday.

According to the city, water service has been interrupted throughout the city due to work being done by the Great Lakes Water Authority.

The city said water service is being restored as of Tuesday afternoon.

“When water is restored it could result in brown water to areas of the City,” reads a statement from the city. “Please check your water before doing laundry or avoid doing laundry at all if you see any discoloration of your water. Running your faucets if you see brown water after the water work is complete will eliminate the problem. The water is not harmful.”

Many residents have reported the service outage to ClickOnDetroit and WDIV Local 4.

We will be updating as we learn more.

