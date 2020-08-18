Suspect in fatal Eastpointe shooting found dead in Detroit

EASTPOINTE, Mich. – Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Eastpointe.

The shooting happened outside of a home on Linwood Avenue, near Gratiot Avenue.

John Iaquinta said tragedy struck his neighbors home three months ago. A woman lost her husband to coronavirus (COVID-19).

“At the beginning of the pandemic he got infected, died weeks later,” Iaquinta said.

At 7:45 p.m. on Monday Iaquinta was on his porch and said he witnessed a vicious domestic argument between a 24-year-old man and a woman. The man fled the scene and police were called.

“Police came, two cars, they talked to these people and they left,” Iaquinta said.

That’s when the 24-year-old returned to the scene.

“He stopped right in front of the house, pulled out the gun and shot four shots,” Iaquinta said.

A 24-year-old man standing on the porch was shot in the chest and died.

About seven hours later the body of the suspected killer was found 21 miles away on West Chicago and Birwood on Detroit’s west side.

