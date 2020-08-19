Michigan Gov. Whitmer gives insight on gyms reopening

LANSING, Mich. – Gym goers and owners alike have been longing for the day they can return to breaking a sweat.

“We’ve been out of business since March 15,” said Armond Rashad, owner of Jabs Crosstrain.

Rashad has been patiently waiting, hoping he can get his business back on track and the treadmill.

“I’m feeling hopeful. Hopefully, the governor loosens the restrictions at some point, or soon there very well may not be any gyms in the state of Michigan,” said Rashad.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer hinted at gyms possibly opening back up at limited capacity.

“I would like to get some people back in the gyms. We’re just trying to make sure that we’ve got the protocol to keep people safe,” Whitmer said.

As of right now, having gyms move their members outside is only temporary, so the governor is hoping to find a more permanent solution.

“When you’re breathing heavily, that’s is one of the more dangerous factors around the spread of COVID, when you’re in closed quarters and inside. So we would have to have some very serious and tight protocol around it. But we are working with the industry,” Whitmer said.

But Rashad said he’ll believe it when he sees it.

“We’ll look into it is a pretty vague statement. So I’m not overly excited about it. Nor am I gonna gear our client base up for coming back and getting them excited and they can’t come back,” he said.