Michigan gym owners worried about future as home workouts become more popular during pandemic

DETROIT – While Michigan gym remain closed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, many people have turned to home workouts. Gym owners are worried about what could mean for the future of the business.

“I can’t see myself going back until they’ve got a vaccine,” resident Dennis Pearson said.

Due to that uncertainty, many people have found other ways to work out, such as virtual trainers.

“He’s $50 a session and we’re together for an hour,” resident Adam Joseph said.

Others have purchased equipment to work out at home.

Joseph Braxton, owner of Powerhouse Gym in Detroit, said he understands that gyms are closed and people still want to exercise.

“My governor -- I love her to death,” Braxton said. “She’s doing the right thing. It’s killing me, but she’s doing the right thing.”

He said he’s focused on maintaining hope that the at-home gym craze will be a phase. He said working out at home won’t be the same as going to a gym.

“If you work out at your house, the phone is going to ring, the kids are going to grab on you, your spouse is going to want dinner,” Braxton said.

He said he understands there will be people who just aren’t comfortable, no matter what safety precautions are in place.

“As much as people want to disinfect the equipment, I don’t know if it will happen as much as it needs to,” resident Lynnette Boyle said.

Braxton is hopeful that at the end of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, his clients will recognize the value a gym can bring to a workout.

“Sooner or later, the vaccination will be here and we’ll be back wide open,” Braxton said.

As of now, the state of emergency goes until Aug. 11.