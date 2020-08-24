3 men wanted for Birmingham gas station armed robbery

BIRMINGHAM, Mich. – Birmingham police are investigating an armed robbery that happened shortly after 4 a.m. Monday.

According to police, three men armed with guns robbed the clerk of the Speedway gas station at 34750 Woodward Avenue in Birmingham.

The three entered the station announcing it was a robbery and took money from the clerk’s cash register.

After taking $400 in cash the robbers fled the scene on foot. Police searched the area, but were not able to locate the trio described by the clerk as Black men.

Anyone with information is asked to call Birmingham police at 248-530-1770.

Police are still looking for the three men. (WDIV)