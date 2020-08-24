Michigan to unveil ‘Aretha Franklin Memorial Highway’ sign on Lodge Freeway in Detroit

DETROIT – Michigan is officially unveiling a sign on a portion of the Lodge Freeway (M-10) in Detroit to honor the late Aretha Franklin.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II will join local leaders and representatives from across the state at the unveiling of the Aretha Franklin Memorial Highway sign. House Bill 4060, sponsored by Representative Leslie Love, dedicates a portion of M-10 between Livernois and I-94 to honor longtime Detroit resident and singer Aretha Franklin.

A dedication ceremony will be held Monday afternoon in Detroit. Aretha Franklin, known as “The Queen of Soul,” died in 2018 at the age of 76.

Aretha was born in Memphis, Tennessee in 1942, the daughter of pastor and civil rights activist C. L. Franklin. When Aretha was 2 years old, her family left Memphis for New Bethel Baptist Church in Detroit

Previous: Aretha Franklin special ‘Honoring the Queen of Soul’

In 2005 she accepted the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President George W. Bush. In 2008, she sang at the inauguration of America’s first black president.