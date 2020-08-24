Woman unable to help Detroit’s homeless population anymore due to COVID-19

DETROIT – A Detroit woman is asking for help, but not for herself, she wants to continue to help others.

Because of coronavirus (COVID-19), Louise Fincher isn’t able to make monthly deliveries to Detroit’s homeless population.

The work she’s been doing for years out of her beat-up bus has come to a screeching halt because of the pandemic.

Local 4 spoke with Fincher in January, just 62 days before coronavirus put the brakes on the entire world. On the day Local 4 traveled with her, as she made her rounds to streets in front of Detroit churches and homeless gathering spots. She was a fixture on the third Monday morning of every month.

Now, when you travel her usual route, the first thing you notice is that her people are mostly gone. Many of the homeless she often helps have been further dispersed.

The shelters where she was once welcome with her food, clothing and supplies are in lock down. If if she can find the people she usually serves, her bus is in its last few miles.

Fincher can be contacted at her hair salon: Bladez Hair Studio 601 E. Huron River Dr. Belleville Mich. 48111 or via email at lfincher49@yahoo.com