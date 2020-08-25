Police seek man wanted for stealing construction equipment at site in Van Buren Township

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police are seeking assistance to identify and locate a man wanted in connection with larceny at a construction site in Van Buren Township.

At about 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 9, the unidentified man reportedly stole thousands of dollars in construction equipment from a site off Ecorse Road, according to authorities.

A man is wanted in connection with larceny of a construction site in Van Buren Township on Aug. 9, 2020. Photo provided by the Van Buren Police Department. (Van Buren Police Department)

The man was pictured at the site in a white 2015 Ford F-250 -- which is also stolen, police say -- with an aluminum box and window cage on the rear.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Long of the Van Buren Police Department at 734-699-8905.

