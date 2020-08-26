NAACP launches ‘Black Voices Change Lives’ campaign to boost voter turnout in battleground states

DETROIT – Increasing Black voter turnout this November is the goal of a new campaign launched by the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP).

“The NAACP, we have launched a voter engagement program to assure we increase voter turnout for this election cycle,’ said NAACP President Derrick Johnson.

Johnson said that goal is why they started a multi-million dollar advertisement campaign called “Black Voices Change Lives.” The campaign focuses on six battleground states and Michigan is one of them.

“We’ve seen, for the first time in 20 years, a downturn in Black voter participation. We know we can’t afford to have a light turnout in 2020. We are encouraging people from across the country, particularly in the Detroit Metro area to vote. Our lives depend on it,” Johnson said.

The goal is to increase Black voter turnout at the polls in November by 5 percent compared to 2016.

“We are concerned about the current health pandemic. We’re concerned about the economic downfall we have seen over the last couple of months. We’re concerned about the level of racial injustice, that’s spreading across the country.”

