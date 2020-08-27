Shrine High School to offer remote learning in Emagine Royal Oak

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – Shrine Catholic High School and Academy is finding a different way to offer remote learning with the help of Emagine Theater in Royal Oak.

Students will alternate in person and remote learning so that 50 percent of the student body will be in the building on any given day. The school reached out to Emagine Theater for a creative solution. Students on a remote learning day, who need a supervised environment, will be able to go to Royal Oak Emagine for the day.

“We open our school at 13 Mile Road and Woodward at 6:45 a.m. every day, so parents who need to drop their children before their early jobs can do so,” said principal James Mio. “Now they can drop their student at Emagine at 6:45 a.m. and there’s Shrine staff waiting for them. Attendance is taken and then they head into their classrooms in the individual theaters.”

The students will have a desk attached to the luxury theater lounge chairs and will have staff supervising their learning. They’ll log on to their online classes and learn along with their peers who are in class in person. All social distanced and wearing masks.

“We said parents you already work so hard at home providing for your kids we want to be able to provide you the option that still gives them that face to face contact with our staff with our teachers, our support staff so that they can still get that learning support.”