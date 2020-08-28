Michigan Court of Appeals to review Detroit’s absentee ballot precinct inaccurate count

DETROIT – An activist is suing Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson for an inaccurate count reported from Detroit’s absentee ballot precincts in the August primary.

The Michigan Court of Appeals has agreed to hear the case.

Robert Davis, who is suing Benson over the miscount and attended the canvass of Detroit’s votes, said he had no choice.

During the primary election, 72 percent of Detroit’s absentee ballot precincts had an inaccurate count. If the books don’t match that means a recount is not legally possible which in a tight race is problematic.

“The canvass was absolutely horrible and it is sad to say you have elected democratic representatives allowing this to happen on their watch,” Davis said.

The Wayne County Board of Canvassers and the State Board of Canvassers sounded the alarm, calling on Benson to investigate why this is happening and prevent a repeat.

Benson said her office will review what went wrong in Detroit and offer assistance.

Davis said that assurance is not enough. He wants a court order with a specific plan of action.

“We need these errors corrected so these same errors cannot occur during the November election, because that is going to be the golden ticket for these republicans and the republican president to challenge the validity of this election,” he said.