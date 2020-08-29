Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel wants counties to decide when businesses can reopen

MT. CLEMENS, Mich. – Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel believes that, like schools, counties should be given more autonomy to make decisions relating to coronavirus (COVID-19).

“Allow us to make the decision to work with our businesses, whether it’s gyms, whether it’s the entertainment venues like Emagine theater, or the ice arenas or roller rinks,” Hackel said.

Hackel cites the flattening of the COVID-19 curve and low death rate as the reason it’s time to extend counties the same ability schools have.

The state allowed each district to come up with it’s own coronavirus school restart plan. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has been under increasing pressure to allow business shuttered since March to reopen

“I’m not going to be bullied into making that decision, I’m going to follow the science,” Whitmer said.

