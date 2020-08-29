Protesters gather outside Michigan Capitol for ’Let Them Play’ rally aimed at allowing high school sports

LANSING, Mich. – A debate over if and when to play high school sports played out in Lansing on Friday.

A Facebook group called “Let Them Play” held a rally at the Michigan State Capitol. Parents, coaches and players all gathered to protest with the goal of letting students play sports this fall.

READ: Michigan High School Athletic Association cancels fall football season due to coronavirus

Aiden Dale and Max, both 16 years old, went to Lansing from Macomb Township to ask for their football season to be given the green light.

“I’ve been playing football for years and it’s just something I love to do,” Dale said. “I wrestle too, and I don’t know what I would do if I couldn’t play sports.”

The group hopes to get Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to lift her executive order stopping all sports that can’t be socially distant indoors.

“All of these sports are in jeopardy and we’re not whiny and it’s not about me watching sports,” Mark Hall said. “It’s about the overall impact of shutting down the lack of social interaction with these kids upon them mentally.”

Detroit Public Schools Community District Superintendent Nikolai Vitti sent a letter to the Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSAA). Vitt said it’s not too late to restart the season.

READ: Detroit public schools superintendent asks Michigan Gov. Whitmer to reinstate high school football

Vitti put the blame on the association, not Whitmer and suggested they “shorten the season as you would in the spring ... I struggle to understand what could be different in the spring that would allow the season to be played instead of now.”

So far, Whitmer has not given any indication she’d be changing her stance but Local 4 did receive a comment from the MHSSA executive director. He said that they “feel empathy for the families” and that they “understand their disappointment.”

READ: More high school sports coverage