Michigan High School Athletic Association cancels fall football season due to coronavirus

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. – Programs across the state knew it was a possibility, but as of Friday, it’s official: There will be no football season for Michigan schools. The hope is to move the season to the spring.

“I’m not only here speaking to you as the Director of the MHSAA, but as the parent of a senior football player,” Mark Uyl said. “We have done everything possible to find that pathway forward for our football kids this fall and we simply ran out of time with the evidence to be able to do that safely.”

For top high school programs, this is a blow. Not just because the students love to play, but for the seniors who are hoping for football scholarships.

West Bloomfield High School Head Coach Ron Bellamy delivered the news during practice on Friday.

“They cried, it was a very emotional day,” Bellamy said. “Then came the text messages from parents and students worried about college prospects.”

Bellamy is a former Wolverine and NFL player who is committed to moving heaven and Earth to get his players exposure.

“We have to be strategic, maybe we do some camps or pro days -- something to get that exposure, because if we don’t, a lot of our kids are going to miss some great opportunities to get college paid for,” Bellamy said.

Bellamy is more concerned with academic performance vs. on-field time right now.

“My biggest worry is the academic side of things, football, sports in general makes a student more focused because they are scheduled. It teaches time management,” Bellamy said.