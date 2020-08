DETROIT – Monday, Aug. 31, 2020 is “Detroit Memorial Day.”

This day is to honor the more than 1,500 people who have died from COVID-19 this year in the city of Detroit. A procession of vehicles has been making its way around Belle Isle.

About 900 printed photos of victims were lining the road on the island.

