Southfield Police Department fully deploys body cameras in the field

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Southfield Police Chief Elvin Barren reveled new body cameras on Monday that are now on every single officer in the department.

“Today marks the day that we’re fully deployed in the field. Officers will abide by the policy of Southfield Police Department on all shifts,” Barren said.

The $1.5 million investment will give an additional view of police and community relations in crystal clear high quality video, that officials said can’t be tampered with.

“Not only will the officers not be able to delete the video, even I as the police chief removed that option from being able to delete the video. That way we enhance our community trust. The video is sent directly up to the cloud,” Barren said.

The devices will also work in conjunction with police cruisers and have a buffer to automatically activate in certain situations.

“The cameras are always recording. So when the cameras is activated, the buffering allows it to go back 30 seconds to capture all activity 30 seconds prior to the activation of the camera,” Barren said.

Ultimately the goal for the devices is so that there can be a closer eye on both sides. The officers and the community the officer is working to serve and protect.

“We’re fully transparent in this purchase and again, this community is very excited to know the Southfield Police Department has enhanced our capabilities and community trust,” Barren said.

The Southfield Police Department will pay that $1.5 million over the course of a 5 year period.

