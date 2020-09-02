Ivanka Trump tours GM’s Technical Learning University with CEO Mary Barra

Michigan is a battleground state state for the 2020 presidential election, which makes it a popular place for candidates and their representatives to visit.

The president’s daughter and advisor, Ivanka Trump, toured a General Motors facility in Warren Wednesday.

The relationship between GM and Donald Trump has had its ups and downs over the past few years --The president has shown dismay in Tweets, but the relationship has apparently improved as GM hosted his daughter to show off its new commitment to its employees growth.

GM CEO Mary Barra joined Deputy Commerce Secretary Karen Dunn Kelly and Ivanka Trump at the new GM Technical Learning University, where GM employees keep their skills current.

“300 electricians come in because technology is changing so quickly. We’ve invested in a training facility,” Barra said. “We’re in the process creating another facility, investing $10 million and we plan over 3,600 employees to upscale in the company.”

For more than an hour, Trump interacted with GM employees working in a number of disciplines -- including the electrical apprentice classroom, and another apprentice robotics lab, where the operator demonstrated the intricate tasks robots are capable of doing and how to control them.

“This is a nice continuation of what we’ve been doing in this space in the most important resource of this country, which is our people, whether they be students or workers,” Trump said.