Gov. Gretchen Whitmer extends Michigan state of emergency until Oct. 1

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer extended the State of Emergency until Oct. 1 at 11:59 p.m. because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Whitmer cited the need to continue working to protect people from COVID-19. She urged residents to wear masks in public and practice social distancing.

Sept. 3, 2020 -- Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 104,395; Death toll now at 6,519

“Last week, Michigan surpassed 100,000 cases and families continue to lose loved ones to COVID-19. With over 6,500 deaths, the virus continues to threaten the lives of Michiganders every day. COVID-19 is a novel virus with many unknowns, but we do know that it is widespread, it is easily transmitted, and its effects can be fatal. We must continue to take this seriously and do everything we can to protect ourselves and all Michiganders from COVID-19,” said Whitmer. “By extending the state of emergency, we can continue the crucial work needed to save lives. Since March, I have been committed to using every tool at my disposal to protect families, frontline workers, and our economy from the threat of COVID-19. I urge Michiganders to do their part by wearing a mask, practicing physical distancing and staying safe and smart.”

Michigan has surpassed the 100,000 COVID-19 case mark. Officials said Michigan saw an uptick in new cases in early August which put Michigan past that mark.

Officials said the state’s percent positivity remains below the national average. In Michigan, 3.3 percent of all COVID-19 tests adminstered were positive, and nationally that percentage rate was at 6.1 percent.

Officials said younger people have been noted as a growing share of new cases. Whitmer is urging people to wear masks, stay physically distant and limit large social gatherings.

