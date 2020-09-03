Wayne County Sheriff corporal dies after attack inside jail

DETROIT – A 50-year-old Wayne County Sheriff corporal has died after being assaulted at the Wayne County Jail in downtown Detroit, the department says.

Late Wednesday evening, Corporal Bryant Searcy was attacked by a 28-year-old inmate.

Corporal Searcy was taken to the hospital where he died. He was a member of the department since 2002. He leaves behind a wife and daughter.

The 28-year-old inmate remains in custody.

The Sheriff’s department issued the following statement: