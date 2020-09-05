Tennessee man accused of killing mother, stabbing grandmother arrested in Michigan

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. – A Tennessee man suspected of murder and aggravated assault was arrested in Michigan on Friday.

Joshua Carr is accused of killing his mother and stabbing his grandmother, according to WATE.

The alleged crimes happened on Wednesday in Sevier County, Tennessee. The search for the suspect, Joshua Carr, spanned over several states. He was arrested by Michigan State Police at 7 p.m.

Troopers and officers from Lansing Police Department spotted the vehicle on I-96 near US-127. Carr was arrested without incident. He is currently being lodged at the Ingham County Jail until he is extradited back to Tennessee.

