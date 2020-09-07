Detroit’s Greektown Casino-Hotel to layoff 43 workers due to loss in revenue from pandemic

DETROIT – Detroit’s Greektown Casino-Hotel is laying off 43 workers due to revenue loss from the coronavirus pandemic.

“These layoffs at Greektown Casino-Hotel are the unfortunate result of COVID-19 related business circumstances that were sudden, dramatic and beyond our control,” said the company in a statement announcing the layoffs.

The 43 union employees will be laid off beginning Sept. 28 or the 14 day period commencing on that date. According to the company, the layoffs are permanent and the casino will remain open.

The layoffs come as Michigan casinos along with other businesses were closed down for months because of the pandemic.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 106,215 as of Saturday morning, including 6,534 deaths, state officials report. Michigan reported 80,678 recoveries on Saturday.

The latest update on cases and deaths was given Saturday. The state stopped reporting coronavirus data on Sundays. A new update will be provided this afternoon.

