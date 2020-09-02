If casinos can reopen in Michigan, why can’t other businesses? Gov. Whitmer responds

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was asked Wednesday if casinos in the state have been allowed to reopen, why can’t businesses such as gyms, movie theaters and bowling alleys do the same?
“If the casinos can be open at 15% capacity, why can’t all these other facilities, especially when 15% at the casinos -- because they have such a huge capacity -- is such a big number?” Whitmer was asked.
The governor held a coronavirus (COVID-19) briefing Wednesday and again pushed back the announcement regarding the possible reopening of gyms, bowling alleys and movie theaters. She said residents can expect a decision “in the coming days” and told everyone to “stay tuned.”
- “Who was bullying you?” Whitmer clarifies comment that she wouldn’t be ‘bullied’ into reopening
- When will Michigan gyms, bowling alleys, movie theaters be allowed to reopen?
- Michigan officials update how coronavirus cases are trending in all 8 regions
Here’s what Whitmer said in response to the casinos question:
“I think the appropriate response is that what we have seen in terms of gaming in Michigan -- our tribal nations have been open for gaming much longer than the three Detroit casinos. They are sovereign nations and they are able to do that. We’ve worked very closely with them, and we’ve been learning from and sharing information and lending support, when necessary. The fact of the matter is that they’ve been reengaged in a way that we’ve not seen a big outbreak. So working with the Detroit three casinos, recognizing that 15% is a very small number when you consider how many people are in the casinos. But we thought that that was an appropriate step to take because we’ve seen in practice that it can be done safely.”
Whitmer pointed to COVID-19 outbreaks that have been linked to other types of businesses.
“Unfortunately, I think in these other spaces, there have been ample pieces of evidence that if not done appropriately, these can be spreaders, and that’s why we wanted to make sure that we get the protocols correct,” Whitmer said. “I think that we’ve got an idea of what that looks like, and as I’ve said, in the very near future, there’ll be more to be said on that front.”
- What Whitmer said about other states playing sports with worse COVID-19 trends than Michigan
- Whitmer hints at decision on reopening gyms, resuming sports ‘in coming days’
- Huntington announces $5 billion commitment toward Michigan businesses, housing, community
Numbers by region
The overall number of positive COVID-19 cases per million people per day in the state of Michigan is at 59, Dr. Joneigh Khaldun said. That number has declined in the last week.
The region with the highest case rate is still the Detroit Region, which is currently at 66 cases per million people per day. Khaldun said the case rate in the Detroit Region is declining, however.
The Grand Rapids Region is at 59 cases per million people per day. Khaldun said the case rate is increasing.
In the Saginaw Region, officials are reporting 56 cases per million people per day, and that number has decreased, Khaldun said.
The Kalamazoo Region is at 50 cases per million people per day, but the case rate is trending upward, according to authorities.
Case rates in the Traverse City Region and Upper Peninsula have increased over the last week to 40 cases per million people per day, she said.
Both the Jackson and Lansing regions are under 40 cases per million people per day and declining, Khaldun said.
The overall positive test rate in Michigan is at 3.1%, which has decreased in the last two weeks, she said.
Michigan is performing 30,000 tests per day, which was fifth in the United States last week, according to Khaldun.
More coverage
Here’s much more recent coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Whitmer’s handling of pandemic:
- Michigan stay-at-home order timeline: 70 days, 4 extensions, ever-changing restrictions
- Why Whitmer thought June 1 was right time to lift stay-at-home order
- Here are all 136 executive orders issued by Whitmer during COVID-19 pandemic
- List of Michigan executive orders that are still active
- Michigan salon owners ‘disrespected’ by Whitmer telling people to ‘Google how to do a haircut’
- Whitmer apologizes for comment that offended hair salon owners
- Whitmer admits flaws in controversial COVID-19 nursing home policy
- Michigan lawmakers demand Whitmer stop placing COVID-19 patients in nursing homes
- Whitmer lifts restrictions on overnight summer camps, school sports
- Whitmer calls attempts to strip her powers ‘irresponsible, dangerous, foolish’
- Gov. Whitmer extends Michigan state of emergency until July 16
- Michigan lawmakers pass resolutions against Whitmer’s nursing home policy
- Whitmer signs order allowing professional sports to return in Michigan without fans
- What’s gone wrong in Michigan’s handling of coronavirus in nursing homes
- Whitmer threatens stricter laws if Michigan residents refuse to ‘mask up’
- Metro Detroit businesses implement Whitmer’s new mask regulations
- Whitmer signs order requiring masks in indoor, some outdoor public spaces
- Here’s how Wayne County Sheriff’s Office plans to enforce new mask rules
- Here’s how Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office plans to enforce new mask rules
- Michigan state of emergency extended until Aug. 11
- Police around Metro Detroit flooded by calls from residents reporting others not wearing masks
- Enough COVID-19 tests available in Metro Detroit, but results taking too long to come back
- Are Michigan’s daily COVID-19 numbers accurate? Health officials respond
- Why are additional COVID-19 deaths added to Michigan’s state count after review of records?
- Trump grants Whitmer request to extend Michigan National Guard’s COVID-19 help
- Gov. Whitmer ‘trying to avoid’ moving Michigan back a phase in COVID-19 reopening plan
- Is there any chance of Whitmer loosening COVID-19 restrictions before Labor Day?
- Whitmer extends Michigan state of emergency through Sept. 4
- Michigan Court of Appeals rules Whitmer has authority to use emergency pandemic powers
- Whitmer ‘not going to be bullied’ into reopening businesses that are still closed
- Feds ask Whitmer for Michigan nursing home data to see if COVID-19 response warrants investigation
- What Whitmer said about Michigan surpassing 100,000 coronavirus cases
- Whitmer expected to announce plan to reopen Michigan gyms, movie theaters
Reopening Michigan:
- Here’s how 25 sports have been divided into high, moderate, low COVID-19 risk categories
- How first day of restaurants reopening went in Metro Detroit
- Checking in with Metro Detroit auto plants 3 weeks after reopening
- Many Metro Detroiters feeling anxious about returning to world after COVID-19 shutdown
- What Mackinac Island is doing to safely welcome visitors back
- How first day of reopening went for Michigan hair salons, barbershops, spas
- Metro Detroit teachers prepare to navigate new normal when school returns in fall
- West Bloomfield begins practice as high school football season resumes amid COVID-19 pandemic
- Michigan Republican legislators unveil plans for school to return this fall
- MLB to play 60-game season -- spring training starts next week, Opening Day in late July
- Are Detroit bars, restaurants following COVID-19 rules or will they be shut down again?
- Whitmer warns Michigan could take steps backward if trouble COVID-19 trends continue
- Parents could be biggest issue for Metro Detroit schools making COVID-19 safety changes
- 5 key factors to consider in debate over sending Michigan students back to school this fall
- Michigan gym owners worried about future as home workouts become more popular during pandemic
- What Motor City Casino in Detroit will look like as it reopens
- ‘We are seeing a plateau of cases’: Michigan COVID-19 numbers decreasing in 7 of 8 regions
- Here are the 5 goals Michigan has to reach before COVID-19 restrictions are loosened
- How, where 54 types of activities, services, businesses are restricted in Michigan due to COVID-19
- Metro Detroit schools scramble to find enough technology for remote learning this fall
- Some trends support Whitmer’s claim that Michigan’s economy is rebounding
- Michigan’s economy might not have bounced back as much as Whitmer claims
- Detroit public schools superintendent asks Whitmer to reinstate high school football
- Michigan officials update how coronavirus cases are trending in all 8 regions
Health questions, advice:
- Metro Detroit doctors say coronavirus survivors reporting mental health issues
- Is it true that wearing a mask for an extended period of time can be harmful?
- Is it safe to see friends? Should children have play dates? COVID-19 expert shares advice
- Should you feel safe going to restaurants now that they’ve reopened in Michigan?
- Is it safe to start letting children play organized team sports in Michigan?
- Answering 5 common haircut questions: Is it safe? Can COVID-19 survive on hair?
- Who was most severely affected during peak of coronavirus cases in Metro Detroit?
- New research: Children much less likely to get coronavirus, experience symptoms
- Is coronavirus seasonal? Should infection rates slow during summer?
- How to help children keep up social connections during coronavirus pandemic
- Answering 5 travel questions: Driving safer than flying? Avoid parts of country? Stay in hotels?
- 8 possible COVID-19 exposure locations identified in Traverse City after group fails to follow rules
- Experts worried about parents who aren’t taking children to doctor’s appointments
- Michigan’s top medical official explains true severity of state’s recent COVID-19 spike
- Doctors say some coronavirus patients suffering from confusion, delirium
- Michigan mask requirements: Pros and cons of wearing face shields instead of masks
- Doctors report lingering coronavirus symptoms, painful long-term effects in Europe
- Why leaving your nose uncovered defeats the purpose of wearing a mask
- Scientists don’t believe mosquitoes can spread coronavirus
- Insect swarms, vampire fangs and giant bugs? People report bizarre dreams amid COVID-19 pandemic
- Metro Detroit children trying to cope with possible loss of school sports, activities
- Number of children getting infected with COVID-19 growing, experts say
- ‘Shock hair loss’: Stress-related hair loss increases during pandemic
- Vaping might increase risk of contracting COVID-19 in teens, young adults
- Studies yield mixed findings on children’s role in coronavirus pandemic
- What are odds of COVID-19 spreading to someone in same household as infected person?
- Michigan’s top medical official updates how COVID-19 cases are trending in all 8 regions
- Whitmer concerned combination of COVID-19, flu could wreak havoc on Michigan in coming months
- Top coronavirus doctor: Don’t wait for vaccine to start fighting virus
Vaccines:
- What Dr. Anthony Fauci said about a timeline for a coronavirus vaccine
- Major questions about potential coronavirus vaccines will be answered soon
- Researchers report promising results in global coronavirus vaccine efforts
- Pfizer announces massive contract for coronavirus vaccine if it works
- Russia’s coronavirus vaccine announcement met with skepticism
- COVID-19 pandemic has led to fewer children getting vaccinated, more dog bites
- Experts worried plummeting vaccination rates could lead to next pandemic of childhood diseases
- 2 under-the-radar coronavirus vaccines moving forward in testing process
Outbreaks:
- Video shows Royal Oak bar linked to COVID-19 cases was crowded without social distancing
- 185 coronavirus cases now linked to outbreak at East Lansing bar
- Wayne County Public Health Division confirms 13 COVID-19 cases linked to Romulus bar, restaurant
- Red Robin in Clinton Township closes after employees test positive for COVID-19
- Saline holiday party leads to 43 confirmed COVID-19 cases, exposure locations across state
- Health officials say dozens of people from Saline house party spread COVID-19 to their communities
- Michigan State football team quarantines after positive coronavirus tests
- 4 Detroit Tigers games postponed due to COVID-19 outbreak in Cardinals organization
- 4 reasons Americans aren’t doing what it takes to contain the coronavirus (COVID-19)
- 6 Michigan businesses fined for ‘serious violations’ of COVID-19 safety protocols
Unemployment:
- Michigan lawmaker wants Whitmer to overhaul state’s unemployment agency
- Will extra COVID-19 unemployment benefits be extended or replaced by ‘back-to-work’ bonus?
- Here’s what scammers are doing to target Michiganders filing for unemployment
- Metro Detroit businesses struggle to find workers amid COVID-19 unemployment bonuses
- Michigan officials say $600 COVID-19 unemployment bonus ends
- Michigan unemployment worker charged with stealing money from agency amid record demand
Individual stories:
- Detroit mother spends 33 days on ventilator right after emergency birth due to COVID-19
- Recently married couple separated for 30 more days due to extension of US-Canadian border closure
- Detroit Lions cheerleader works as nurse during coronavirus pandemic
- Metro Detroit woman who can’t medically tolerate mask says businesses hesitant to believe her
- Michigan man killed after stabbing customer during mask argument, pulling knife on deputy, MSP says
- Port Huron man takes job at nursing home to see his wife during COVID-19 pandemic
- Previously healthy Clinton Township woman battles severe COVID-19 symptoms for 131 days
- Coronavirus survivor heads home after 73 days on ventilator in Detroit hospital
- Inside look at how Dearborn police battle coronavirus concerns
- Plymouth-Canton students make video diaries chronicling their lives during COVID-19 lockdown
- Detroit nurse who survived severe COVID-19 symptoms describes hectic early stages of pandemic
- Black Metro Detroit business owners share success stories in event-planning industry
Changes:
- 6 differences you might notice next time you have a doctor’s appointment
- What reopened schools look like with coronavirus restrictions
- Espresso Royale Coffee forced to permanently shut down business due to pandemic
- These 4 Metro Detroit cities are closing streets to give restaurants more outdoor dining space
- 5 differences you’ll notice when you visit Michigan salons, barbershops and spas
- 12 changes University of Michigan students will notice this school year due to COVID-19
- Here are all rule changes, roster limits, strict safety measures in MLB’s 101-page operations manual
- Survey finds one-third of Michigan parents don’t plan to send children back to class this fall
- Metro Detroit’s economy takes another blow as COVID-19 concerns cancel Woodward Dream Cruise
- Big Ten announces conference-only schedules if fall sports are played this season
- Dearborn High School football team cancels week of conditioning due to possible COVID-19 exposure
- Michigan football 2020 ticket policy: No season tickets or sales to general public
- What Delta Airlines is doing to continue protecting passengers from COVID-19
- COVID-19 creates spike in absentee ballot requests ahead of Michigan Primary Election
- Metro Detroit parents setting up groups of students to help with remote learning this fall
- An inside look at how Amazon in Romulus has changed to keep up with COVID-19 pandemic demands
- Detroit public school teachers call for strike vote that could keep them from in-person classes
- Michigan officials alarmed by potential changes to pandemic school lunch program
- Many Metro Detroit students return to in-person learning under unique circumstances